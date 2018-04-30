Mugshots : Madison County : 4/27/18 – 4/30/18 April 30, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/59Thomas Griggs Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/59Julieann Hutchens Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/59Stacy Swain Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/59Kihle Hendricker Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/59Julian Gamez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/59Ashley Cobb Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/59Athena Freeman Shoplifting theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/59Branden McColley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/59Carry Fowler Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/59Casey Hopper Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/59Cecily Alexander Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/59Cedric Webb Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/59Charles Buntyn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/59William Hughes Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/59Chazz Maynard DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/59Clayton Gamble Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/59Creston Robertson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/59Darren King Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/59Dashaun Hughes-Johnson Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 20/59Delon Stone Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/59Deundre McMullin Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 22/59Dyeve Marshall Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/59Elvis Gilmore Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 24/59Freddie Williams DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/59George Hardee Legend drugs, possess without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 26/59George Southerland Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/59Hayley Duncan Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/59Jateryance Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/59Jeremy McFarland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/59Jerry Sanders Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 31/59John Word Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/59Johnnie Cox Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/59Jumaane Wilcox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 34/59Keihmondre Terrell Aggravated Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 35/59Kendall Breckenridge Aggravated Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/59Ladreama Outlaw Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/59Leonard Ferguson Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, resisting/stop arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 38/59Lewis Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/59Lisa Kennedy-Kuhr Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 40/59Marcus Forrest Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 41/59Michael Edwards Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/59Phillip Shead Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 43/59Rashontious Long Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 44/59Robert Lane Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 45/59Roddricaus Douglas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 46/59Scottie Mitchell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/59Sean Henley Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 48/59Shakana Ellison Schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 49/59Stephen Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 50/59Taron Zarate Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 51/59Terron Kinnie Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 52/59Tierrance Clark Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 53/59Zachary Fowler Assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 54/59Tony Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 55/59Tony Wiley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 56/59Troylan Estelle Forgery, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 57/59Tyler Schenk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 58/59Tyra Malena Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 59/59Wesley Cox Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/30/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore