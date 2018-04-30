Mugshots : Madison County : 4/27/18 – 4/30/18

1/59 Thomas Griggs Contempt of court

2/59 Julieann Hutchens Disorderly conduct

3/59 Stacy Swain Criminal impersonation, failure to comply, violation of probation

4/59 Kihle Hendricker Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/59 Julian Gamez Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/59 Ashley Cobb Failure to comply

7/59 Athena Freeman Shoplifting theft of property

8/59 Branden McColley Violation of probation



9/59 Carry Fowler Violation of order of protection

10/59 Casey Hopper Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/59 Cecily Alexander Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/59 Cedric Webb Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/59 Charles Buntyn Violation of probation

14/59 William Hughes Aggravated assault

15/59 Chazz Maynard DUI

16/59 Clayton Gamble Failure to appear



17/59 Creston Robertson Violation of probation

18/59 Darren King Failure to comply, failure to appear

19/59 Dashaun Hughes-Johnson Vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

20/59 Delon Stone Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/59 Deundre McMullin Aggravated robbery

22/59 Dyeve Marshall Failure to appear

23/59 Elvis Gilmore Violation of order of protection

24/59 Freddie Williams DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/59 George Hardee Legend drugs, possess without prescription

26/59 George Southerland Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

27/59 Hayley Duncan Simple domestic assault

28/59 Jateryance Smith Violation of probation



29/59 Jeremy McFarland Violation of probation

30/59 Jerry Sanders Theft over $1,000

31/59 John Word Simple domestic assault

32/59 Johnnie Cox Failure to appear



33/59 Jumaane Wilcox Violation of community corrections

34/59 Keihmondre Terrell Aggravated Assault

35/59 Kendall Breckenridge Aggravated Assault

36/59 Ladreama Outlaw Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/59 Leonard Ferguson Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, resisting/stop arrest

38/59 Lewis Grimes Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/59 Lisa Kennedy-Kuhr Fugitive-Hold for other agency

40/59 Marcus Forrest Violation of community corrections



41/59 Michael Edwards Simple domestic assault

42/59 Phillip Shead Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

43/59 Rashontious Long Violation of community corrections

44/59 Robert Lane Violation of community corrections



45/59 Roddricaus Douglas Failure to appear

46/59 Scottie Mitchell Failure to appear

47/59 Sean Henley Public intoxication

48/59 Shakana Ellison Schedule II & VI drug violations



49/59 Stephen Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

50/59 Taron Zarate Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

51/59 Terron Kinnie Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

52/59 Tierrance Clark Violation of probation



53/59 Zachary Fowler Assault, violation of community corrections

54/59 Tony Hunt Violation of probation

55/59 Tony Wiley Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/59 Troylan Estelle Forgery, criminal impersonation



57/59 Tyler Schenk Violation of community corrections

58/59 Tyra Malena Driving on revoked/suspended license

59/59 Wesley Cox Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/30/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.