Omni Visions to host Foster Care ‘Block Party’

May is National Foster Care Month. It’s a time to recognize that we each can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

The Omni Visions Foster Care “Block Party” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 at 30 Directors Row in Jackson.

Current foster parents, children and those interested in being foster parents are welcome.

Admission is free to all Omni kids and parents, and free tickets will be available for them to the Jackson Generals game that night.

For more information, call 731-225-8324.