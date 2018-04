Pedestrian struck by vehicle in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have responded to a north Jackson neighborhood where they say a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle.

Police confirm a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the area of West University Parkway and Pennington Place.

They say injuries have been reported. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.