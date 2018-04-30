From Second Coldest April On Record to Heat and Humidity in May

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

For the third day in a row, it’s been difficult to find any clouds in the sky – a big change after the last 4 months have brought us over 30″ of rainfall. If you’ve got multi-day projects that require dry weather, you’re probably wondering how long this will last! There is only one other time this year that we’ve had 7 days in a row with now rain, so will this be another? We’re just about done with the 2nd coldest April on record too, and we’re already looking at a wave of heat and humidity in the forecast.

TONIGHT

Skies will stay clear for West Tennessee again tonight, with overnight lows in the lower 50s and light winds. Those are typically conditions that would set us up for fog, but since we’ve been dry the last few days, the only places likely to see that are near bodies of water.

Enjoy the “cool” conditions for now, it’s looking hot this week. For the first day of a new month, it’s going to be warm! After starting out in the 50s tomorrow morning, temperatures are likely to easily reach the 80s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The UV index is also going to be very high tomorrow so keep some sunblock on – otherwise you could get a burn in as little as 15 minutes. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower or two on Thursday in addition to the end of the workweek, I’ll be taking a look at the brand new data in the forecast on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News but you can always keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

