Jackson store clerk shot in early morning attempted robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A store clerk was shot during an early morning attempted robbery at a convenience store in north Jackson.

Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. Monday to the Goldline convenience store at the intersection of the U.S. 45 Bypass and Old Hickory Boulevard, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police say a store clerk was shot during an attempted robbery.

The clerk was transported to the hospital and last listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male wearing all black with a black mask.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).