Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee. It’s chilly to start the day, however with the sun out now. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 40s and 50s and into the 60 by Midday and then to the middle 70s for the high temperature today. We will start to see a gradual increase in moisture in the air especially by the end of the week. However for the next 24-36 hours we’ll still feel quite comfortable overall. Next best chance of rain does not arrive until Thursday and Friday via a cold front.

