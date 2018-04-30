TBI releases studies on hate crime, violence against law enforcement officers

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday released two reports detailing the volume and nature of crime identified as hate crime and violence against the state’s law enforcement officers, according to a TBI release.

The annual studies compile crime data submitted to the TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, or TIBRS.

For the full studies, see the Hate Crime 2017 study here and the Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA) study here.