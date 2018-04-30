West TN gears up for primary; here’s what voters need to know

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee voters head to the polls Tuesday for the May 1 primary. Locally, voters will find everything from county commission to mayor and sheriff positions on the ballot.

Workers set up election machines Monday at polling places in Jackson.

“This is a primary, so you have to be prepared to make a choice of whether you want to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary,” Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said. “You cannot vote in both primaries in the same election.”

Buckley said voters will have to cast ballots at their designated polling place, which can be found on your voter registration card.

Buckley said there is one exception in Madison County.

People who normally vote at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Extension Office on Airways Boulevard will vote at the Madison County Agriculture Complex on North Parkway. “That building is under renovation,” Buckley said.

Everyone else can vote at your designated precinct.

Buckley said if you have moved since the last time you voted, stop by the election commission office.

“Get your change of address in process before you go to your correct polling place,” she said.

You must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or U.S. government in order to vote.

The polls open at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Madison County and close at 7 p.m.

For more information about the May 1 primary, visit the links below: