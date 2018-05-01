Appliance, automotive supplier to locate first US operation in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A home appliance and automotive supplier will create about 220 jobs and invest $13 million in Weakley County.

Dong-A USA Inc. will put its first U.S. operation in Martin.

The company is based in South Korea, which Gov. Bill Haslam says is a strong partner to Tennessee.

“We think it’s the first foreign direct investment in history in Weakley County and the first major job announcement in about 30 years here, so we are very grateful to Mr. Sung and his company for the investment they’ve made here,” Gov. Haslam said.

Haslam says South Korea has invested more than one billion dollars in capital, creating more than 4,000 jobs in Tennessee since 2011.