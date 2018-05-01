Aubrey L. Vestal

Aubrey L. Vestal, age 83, died on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at his Jackson, TN residence.

A native of Madison County, TN, he was born on March 11, 1935, the son of the late Clarence E. and Annie G. Tomason Vestal. He was a retired warehouse manager with Pepsi-Co, with forty-seven years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and landscaping as well. He was a member of Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Cupples Vestal of Jackson, TN; a son, Mike Vestal of Jackson, TN and a daughter, Vickie Lee and husband Don of Nashville, TN; two brothers, George Vestal of Salem, OR and Lawrence Vestal and wife Pat of Bells, TN; two sisters, Margaret Hollingsworth and husband Tommy of Jackson, TN and Christine Acor and husband James of Milan, TN; three grandchildren, Lindsey Saldana and husband Fermin, Cory Lee and Matt Lee and two great grandchildren, Emma Saldana and Elise Saldana.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Bill McCoy and Bobby Snider, brother-in-law officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Vestal, Danny Vestal, Kenneth Vestal, Terry Vestal, Dewayne Neisler, Larry Davenport, Jim Heidelberg and Charles Heidelberg.

The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com