Bank of Jackson hosts bunco tournament to support Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bank is helping raise money for a women’s shelter through the game of bunco.

The Bank of Jackson hosted a bunco tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 420 Oil Well Road. Seventy people attended to play and tickets were $20 per person.

All proceeds go toward the Dream Center, which helps women and mothers going through hard times. Attendees were asked to donate supplies such as diapers, cleaning supplies and household items. The Dream Center also donated crafts and prizes. Organizers say events like this really help the center.

“They are about to start a new building, and so they are needing all the donations that they can get for their new building,” event coordinator Missy Hopper said.

This is the sixth year for the event and the first time it has benefited the Dream Center.

Winners of the bunco tournament received bracelets from Robert’s Jewelers.