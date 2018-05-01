Betty Murphy Baggett

Mrs. Betty Murphy Baggett, age 78, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Franciscan Hospital in Indiana. Her funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home with pastors J.T. Baggett and Gerald Scott to officiate. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Erin, Tennessee. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home from 3:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday and after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of service.

Mrs. Betty Murphy Baggett was born August 1, 1939 in Arkansas to the late Edward Murphy and the late Opal Mitchell Murphy. She married Howard Thomas Baggett on May 18, 1959 and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2003. Betty is survived by her daughters: Rachel Baggett of Lowell, Indiana and Donna (David) Hugueley of Gleason, Tennessee; son: Howard Baggett, Jr. of Crown Point, Indiana; sisters: Pat Price and Gail Murphy, both of Arizona, and Debby Webber of Indiana; brothers: Donald Murphy of Indiana and Gerald Murphy of Florida; grandchildren: Steven (Emily) Turoci, Jennifer Turoci, Karly Sias, and Alex Sias; great grandchildren: Bradley Turoci and Trent Turoci; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Baggett is also preceded by two sisters: Barbara Webber and Charlotte Bemis.

Betty loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and housewife. She also worked at Burrell Colour Lab for 15 years before retiring and moving to Tennessee in 1993. She was an avid reader and liked to bowl. She attended Temple Baptist Church in Paris and enjoyed her outings with the Young At Heart Group. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Dinky. She was an incredible lady and will be greatly missed.