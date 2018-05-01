Capitola “Cap” Call Pillow

Mrs. Capitola “Cap” Call Pillow, age 98, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Paris Healthcare and Rehab. Her funeral service will be held 2:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastors Steve Gallimore and Gary Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are Rickey Moon, Ray Anderson, and Bobby Steele; honorary pallbearers are Homer Barnett Sunday School Class. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday at McEvoy Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Capitola Call Pillow was born August 23, 1919 to the late Robert Homer Call and the late Omer Kimbel Call. She married Harold Pillow on June 19, 1937 and he preceded her in death April 20, 2007. Capitola is survived by her son: David Harold (Sherry) Pillow of St. Louis, Missouri; step-sisters: Jean Stephens and Maude (Kenwood) Robinson; step-brothers: Jimmy (Betty) Wade and Wallace “Jake” (Judy) Wade; granddaughter: DaVette “Davey” Wade of Brooklyn, New York; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Pillow is also preceded by two brothers: James Call and Robert Lee Call.

Capitola retired from J.C. Penney’s as a clerk after 19 years of service. She had been an active member of Birds Creek Baptist Church since 1951 and was a Sunday school teacher. Cap was also very active in the Whitlock community.