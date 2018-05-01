Family member speaks out after store clerk killed during robbery attempt

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family is mourning the loss of a man killed this week during an attempted robbery at a west Jackson convenience store.

Nageab Alshaif’s family said he was charitable, generous and kind.

“He was my uncle,” said Zaid Alshaif, owner of the Goldline gas station on the Highway 45 Bypass where Nagea was killed. He said his uncle, who went by ‘Jimmy’, worked for him.

Zaid said Jimmy would take money out of his own pockets to make the difference for a customer in need.

“A lot of people coming to the store and ask about him and actually crying because he has always been nice to them,” Zaid said.

Zaid said he watched the surveillance video and described the tragedy that occurred Monday.

“The person came from the Kmart parking lot,” Zaid said. “He was running, and the time he walks in asking, ‘give me your money, give me your mone,’ pointed the gun to him, shot him and left.”

Zaid said Nageab leaves behind 12 people who depended on him and now are without the support they once knew.

The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of who is responsible.

“I hope the Jackson police will get him and he will have to pay the price,” Zaid said.

Police say the suspect was described as a black man dressed in all black with a black mask and gloves.

He was last seen running south of the business.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-TIPS (8477).