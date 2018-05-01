Jackson City Council approves funding for Civic Center repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — In an 8-to-1 vote Tuesday, Jackson City Council members approved more than $400,000 worth of repairs at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. City leaders said that money will fix seats at the venue.

“The risers that we have, they have a tendency to want to collapse with people sitting on them, and that would be a nightmare if that happened,” Jackson City Councilman Randy Wallace said.

Councilman Ross Priddy cast the only no vote. “I don’t deny that the riser seating needs work,” he said.

Priddy said he is concerned about the rush to get repairs done before the Miss Tennessee Pageant this summer, plus the cost.

“Drawing on the fund balance with the amount that we’re doing and the amount that we’ve done over the year, kind of drawing on that, that raises concerns as well,” Priddy said.

A developer also updated the council about new business in east Jackson. Councilman Harvey Buchanan represents that part of the city.

“That sounds good, but I want to see some results,” Buchanan said.

The developer talked about revitalizing the Lane College campus.

“It would bring enthusiasm to the area with respect to people wanting to come back and live in east Jackson,” Buchanan said.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said they are also looking at building a new middle school on the old Jackson Central-Merry campus. There was no word on how much that would cost.