Jackson Transit Authority to hold public hearing on route changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is changing some of its routes.

A public hearing will be held at 4 p.m. May 23 in the conference room at the City Council Room in City Hall, 101 East Main Street. The hearing is scheduled to last about an hour.

This will be JTA’s first major route change since 2000. The new routes would become effective July 2.

Comments may be made in person, by e-mail sent to tfranklin@ridejta.com or by letter addressed to:

Travis Franklin, General Manager

38 Eutah Street

Jackson, TN 38301

All written comments will be answered in writing by mail or email.

For more information about the public hearing or route schedules, call JTA at 731-423-0200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.