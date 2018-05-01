Kenneth Avery Crews

Mr. Kenneth Avery Crews, age 70, of Puryear, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center ER. His visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home. No funeral service is scheduled at this time.

Kenneth Avery Crews was born September 9, 1947 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Avery Jones Crews and the late Eva Nelle Brown Crews. He married Eva Christine Crews on October 16, 1971 and she survives in Puryear. Kenneth is also survived by daughter: Leah Jean Crews of Puryear; sons: Joshua Douglas Crews of Southaven, Mississippi and Nathan Avery Crews of Puryear; sisters: Carol Crews (Joe) Brown of Nashville and Sherry Crews (Richard) Paschall of Puryear; brother: Randy Lee (Melvene) Crews, Sr. of Dyersburg; mother-in-law: Mildred Louise Nall of Paris; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Ronnie and Anna Allen both of Springville; and brother-in-law: William Nall of Paris. Besides his parents, Mr. Crews is also preceded in death by brother: Julian B. Crews (2000) and father-in-law: Douglas Nall.