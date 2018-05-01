Lois Hart Peale

Lois Hart Peale, age 85 of Paris passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her funeral service will be 11:00AM Thursday, May 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Marty Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00PM Wednesday, May 2, 2018 and after 9:00AM Thursday, all at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Mason Peale, Justin Bruce, David Peale, Cameron Hart, Ted Hart, and Kenny Rhodes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Levi Peale, Andrew Peale, Jamey Tosh, Keith Hodge, Jeremy Hendon, Luis Macias, Cody Craig, Larry Raines, Don Peale and Joe Lowe.

Lois Hart Peale was born October 17, 1932 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late James Hart and the late Eunice Paschall Hart. On November 25, 1951 she married Lloyd Mason “Billy” Peale and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2014.

Ms. Peale is survived by two daughters: Anita (Ricky) Ford of Henry and Jan (Troy) Bruce of Paris; three sons: Milton (Karen) Peale of Springville, Randy (Pam) Peale of Paris, and Bryant (Renae) Peale of Paris; twelve grandchildren: Ashley (Keith) Hodge, David (Rebecca) Peale, Mason (Morgan) Peale, Cameron Hart (fiancée Jace Zukauski), Katherine (Jamey) Tosh, Justin (Morgan) Bruce, Melanie (Jeremy) Hendon, Magen (Luis) Macias, Emily Ford, Lindsey (Cody) Craig, Andrew Peale, and Levi Peale; fourteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Peale was also preceded in death by two sisters: Wilmouth Hart Ferguson and Beatrice Raines; and a brother, Doris “Baby Doll” Hart.

Ms. Peale was a member of Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church and she enjoyed gardening, mowing the yard, stripping tobacco, shelling pecans, and rocking her great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery, c/o: Bryant Peale, 1855 Jones Bend Road, Paris, TN 38242