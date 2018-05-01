Madison Co. residents endure road work after heavy rains delay progress

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s not making a mountain out of a molehill when the hill is causing major problems.

“We had a really good road. It was better than 40 up there,” one upset resident said.

The resident lives on Steam Mill Ferry Road in Madison County and didn’t want to be identified. She says construction’s been going on for weeks and, although fine at first, it’s starting to get personal.

She says Monday night, she came home to find a big impassable clump of dirt in her driveway.

“I can’t pull my car up over this. I’m not taking my car over this. I had to pull into somebody else’s driveway just to get to my parking spot,” she said.

She says she’s lived in her home for over 17 years and neither her or her husband are able to remove the dirt.

“I work 40 hours a week. I don’t need to be out digging in this. I need to be able to get in and out of my driveway,” she says.

She says the construction on the road has been a headache, and other drivers on the road says they are sick of the roadwork as well. They say they can’t wait for the work to be done.

We talked to officials with the Madison County Highway Department.

Officials tell me they are working on completing the construction and say the recent heavy rains slowed down their work.

They tell WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they are working to improve road conditions by repaving the street for those residents.

We have some good news: Because of our help, the county sent someone to remove the pile for the resident.

County highway officials did not say when the construction should be completed.