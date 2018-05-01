Memphis man sentenced on fentanyl distribution charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal custody for alleged fentanyl distribution.

In January, Mark Nunnally, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release, investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Nunnally’s home after the department received information that narcotics were being sold in the home.

The release says investigators found more than one pound of fentanyl, a Lorcin .380-caliber handgun and more than $14,000 in cash in the home.

Nunnally was sentenced Monday to serve 10 years. That sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to two and a half years for violation of supervised release. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nunnally was on federal supervised release for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine at the time of his arrest.