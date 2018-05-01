Mugshots : Madison County : 4/30/18 – 5/01/18 May 1, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/6Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Nathaniel Stephens Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Marc Masters Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Kelly Smothers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6James Theus Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Billy Smothers Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/01/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore