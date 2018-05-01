Nelly concert a success, organizers look forward to make the next better

JACKSON, Ten n. — Nearly 7,500 fans filled the Ballpark at Jackson just days ago to see Nelly, Juvenile and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Officials from Blue Cap Entertainment, the concert’s Promotions Group, says the Jackson concert has been the largest so far with this lineup. They have four four down and seven to go.

Dan Glowinksi, Director of Events for Blue Cap Entertainment, out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, says his group has their hands in many aspects that go on during a concert, including logistics marketing and production.

“So we always take that feedback and really wanna and clear up any problems or issues that we had the first go around…And just make those improvements for the next time,” said Glowinski.

He said overall Jackson was a success but there are a few changes he would like to see.

“… there are a few things like getting everyone in more efficiently whether its you know looking at an additional entrance … things like that,” Glowinski added.

He also said they did have the gates open early, but he hopes the word gets out more effectively to make sure concert-goers get there early to avoid the long line again.

“…making sure we can get everyone in on time and enjoy the concert,” Glowinski said.

One local business, Reggi’s Barbeque, is within walking distance to the ballpark. The owner said Friday’s influx of guests was great and hopes it happens again.

“We are just excited to have these people come out and support us we hope we can have more concerts in the area in the future that would generate the traffic that we had last week,” said Eugene Pickett, owner of Reggi’s Barbque.

Organizers say Friday night’s concert was just a few hundred tickets shy of a sell-out.

Blue Cap Entertainment is also the promotions group for the next concert at the Ballpark at Jackson. The Jake Owen concert set for June 15.