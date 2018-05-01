Three dogs die in Milan house fire

MILAN, Tenn. — A Tuesday evening house fire leaves a family mourning the loss of three pets.

The assistant fire chief with the Milan Fire Department says they got a call at 7:20 p.m. to a house fire in the 4000 block of College Street in Milan.

Four children and two adults got out safely. Sadly, three dogs died.

The family escaped from the back of the home. There is not yet word on what caused the fire.

The mother, Stephanie Harrington, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News “I don’t know what to do. My kids don’t even have shoes.”

The American Red Cross is responding to help the family.

