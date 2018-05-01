Turning Towards Hotter Weather Midweek

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Tuesday

Can you believe it was 37°F yesterday? Well this afternoon temperatures were in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies, and those mostly clear skies will continue tonight. It’ll be fairly warm for the first night of May however with temperatures will only be dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Under a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, it’s going to be hotter and more humid than it was today! Temperatures are forecast to reach highs in the middle 80s and while the skies will stay dry, rain isn’t far away. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when wet weather will return and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com