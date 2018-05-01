UPDATE: Victim in Gold Line shooting dies
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed the clerk shot in a Monday morning robbery has died.
In a news release, police have identified the victim as Nageab Alshaif. Alshief was shot during an attempted robbery reported around 2:40 a.m. Monday at the Gold Line gas station on U.S. 45.
The release says Alshief was transported to a local hospital in stable condition before being transferred to a Memphis hospital. He later died from his injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black, including a black mask and gloves. He was last seen running south from the business.
Jackson police are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.
The police department is urging any person with information to contact the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.