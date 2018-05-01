UPDATE: Victim in Gold Line shooting dies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed the clerk shot in a Monday morning robbery has died.

In a news release, police have identified the victim as Nageab Alshaif. Alshief was shot during an attempted robbery reported around 2:40 a.m. Monday at the Gold Line gas station on U.S. 45.

The release says Alshief was transported to a local hospital in stable condition before being transferred to a Memphis hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all black, including a black mask and gloves. He was last seen running south from the business.