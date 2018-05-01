Wallace D. Parker

Mr. Wallace D. Parker, age 85, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 30, 2018 at Van Dyke Church of Christ with Bro. Roger Banks and Bro. Dusty Stout officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at McEvoy Funeral Home and again after 9:00 A.M. Monday until time of service at the church. Cremation is to follow and a private family committal will be held at Van Dyke Church of Christ Cemetery at a later date. Named as pallbearers are: Brian Fierro, Andy Berry, Jeremy Clark, Josh Powell, Adam Powell, Craig Parker, Lynn Parker, and Terrell Parker; honorary pallbearers are: Bob Weagel, J.A. Cowell, Darnell Kirkland, Paul Henry Parker, Terry Sykes, Stan Powell, Terry Clark, members of Van Dyke Church of Christ, and members of Henry County Sheriffs Department.

Wallace Parker was born April 1, 1933 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Clyde Parker, Sr. and the late Beatrice Mizell Parker. He married Ruthie Smith Parker on May 27, 1955 and she survives in Paris. Wallace is also survived by his daughters: Nancy (Terry) Clark of Paris and Tammy Parker Powell of Springville; sons: Gary (Ronda) Parker and Michael (Lisa) Parker all of Springville; grandchildren: Allison (Will) Keith, Chris (Pedro) Fierro, Jeremy (Jennifer Amburgey) Clark, Christy (Reggie) Thompson, Teri (Brian) Stephens, Andy Berry, Josh Powell, Adam (Ashlee) Powell, and Abby Grace Parker; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Margrette (Rex) Enoch of Hazel, Kentucky and Cynthia (Lars) Kearby of Lakeland, Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends. Besides his parents Wallace is also preceded by two sisters: Jeanette Lindsey and Reginia Parker; three brothers: Clyde Parker, Jr., Norman Parker, and Terry Parker.

Mr. Parker retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard as Staff Sargent with over 30 years of service. He worked at Holley Carburetor for over 30 years. Wallace was employed with Henry County Sheriffs Dept. for 17 years and was the first Captain in Henry County. He also retired from Alyeska Pipeline in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Parker was also a longtime member of Van Dyke Church of Christ.

The Parker family requests that memorials be made to: American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.