4 incumbents voted out of Madison Co. Commission

JACKSON, Tenn. — The primary election on Tuesday brings big changes to the Madison County Commission. All four incumbents with opponents in Tuesday’s primary lost their seats to newcomers.

“The people of Madison County spoke last night and spoke very loudly,” said Jeff Wall, a Republican candidate for the Madison County Commission.

Brett Beckham, a Republican, beat incumbent Larry Lowrance. “It seems as though the voters wanted an opportunity for change. At least they were open to that,” Beckham said.

Wall defeated longtime Madison County Commissioner Joe “Smokey” Roland. “We’re called in the Bible to be good stewards of God’s money, and I certainly feel like the oath of this office requires us to also be good stewards of our taxpayers’ money,” Wall said.

Carl Alexander, a Republican, beat incumbent Jim Ed Hart. “My district has long felt that their voice hadn’t been heard on the commission and wanting to give them their voice back,” Alexander said.

Five incumbents on the Madison County Commission ran unopposed in the primary. They will have opponents in the general election.

Two incumbents are not running for re-election, which means 11 new faces could potentially join the 25-member commission.

“I think there will be enough of a mix on the commission of older people who have been there for a while and served versus new faces, new ideas coming in,” Alexander said.

Thomas Gobbell, a Republican, beat incumbent Gerry Neese. Gobbell said he was not available for an on-camera interview Wednesday.

The four newcomers who beat incumbents Tuesday do not have opponents in the August general election.