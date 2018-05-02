8 West Tenn. residents face federal firearms charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eight West Tennessee residents are facing federal firearms charges after a grand jury indictment last month.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, all eight are alleged to be convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing firearms. Two are facing additional charges as aliens illegally possessing firearms.

Those charged include:

– Rodrigo Ayala-Garcia, 33, of Mexico. Charged with illegally possessing a firearm, having previously been deported as an illegal alien.

– Oliver Medosa-Rodriguez, 38, of Jackson. Charged with illegally possessing a firearm after having been deported as an illegal alien.

– Alfred Gene Scott, 48, of Jackson. Charged with possession of a .38-caliber revolver which was transported by interstate commerce after being convicted of a felony.

– Justin Rashad Forrest, 34, of Jackson. Charged with possession of a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber pistol after being convicted of a felony.

– Christopher Kennon, 37, of Lexington. Charged with possession of a Lorcin Engineering Co. .380-caliber pistol in commission of drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after being convicted of a felony.

– Keaston Tipton, 27, of Dyersburg. Charged with possession of a firearm transported by interstate commerce after being convicted of a felony.

– Antron Tyus, 28, of Humboldt. Charged with possession of a Ruger Mini 14 .223-caliber pistol in interstate commerce after being convicted of a felony.

The final individual charged is under a sealed indictment. That person is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to distribute heroin.

Each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal custody and a $250,000 fine if convicted.