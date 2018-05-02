Eight junior Rotarians receive thousands in scholarships for first year of college

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Rotary Club is celebrating its 20th year of scholarships.

Eight Junior Rotarians were honored with scholarships to the school of their choice. Instead of the annual $1,000 for each of the eight students, this year the Rotary Club doubled the scholarship funds to $16,000, giving each student $2,000 for their first year of college.

All public and private schools in Jackson choose a student who they believe shows true leadership.

“The actual presentation of the scholarships is one of the most fun parts of my role as.. of being over the Junior Rotarians and overseeing the scholarship program,” said Greg Alexander, Pres.-elect for the Jackson Rotary Club. “The excitement that they feel and the excitement that their parents feel when the come and accept the award”.

Alexander also said the Rotary Club is going to try to raise even more funds in the coming years to go towards education.