Fire officials investigating Milan house fire

MILAN, Tenn.–Milan fire officials said they are still investigating the cause of a house fire .

Fire investigators said the fire started shortly after 7, Tuesday night at a home on the 400 block of College Street.

Six people were in the home when the fire started and officials said all of them were able to get out safely, however

three dogs died in the fire.

No preliminary cause of the fire has not been confirmed, and officials say the origin of the fire is still unknown. The Red Cross is assisting the family.