Hundreds listen to gospel choir for Annual Teapot Festival concert

TRENTON, Tenn.–Nearly 100 people listened to some beautiful voices at a local church Wednesday night.

It was all for the 38th Annual Teapot Festival Concert at the First United Methodist Church. Eight different congregations from the Trenton area listened to the gospel.

“The church is packed tonight! We are so happy! We are so happy all of the churches were invited to sing tonight and we’re just one tonight, just one in the Lord,” said Chairwoman of Teapot Festival Betty Poteet.

The Teaport Parade is Saturday morning. A health fair will be the next event at first United Methodist Church.

Attendees will be able to check their blood pressure sugar levels for free.