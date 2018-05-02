Hundreds of students learn at ‘Camp 911’ in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County first responders came together Tuesday to teach kids at Camp 911.

“We chose fifth graders because they’re at a good age to help really understand what the benefits are of reporting emergencies, reporting the things they see, the incidents they may be involved in,” Hardin County 911 Director David Alexander said.

Around 400 fifth graders came out Wednesday to the Hardin County Fairgrounds for a hands-on learning experience, and once they heard the police siren they moved to their first station.

They learned how to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher and saw a simulation of a truck flipping.

There were several first responders at the 911 Camp, one of them being the Savannah Fire Department. One thing they taught the kids was that once they have all of their gear on, it weighs 75 pounds.

Students also got a chance to see two helicopters up close and talk with the men who fly them.

Students told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what they were learning would help them in the future.

“Once we get old and go into middle school, we might have to face some of these things,” Jade Storms, a fifth grader, said.

“CPR is very important to learn in case someone just passes out immediately,” Lacey Lee, a fifth grader, said. “They need help. Instead of calling 911, I mean you can do that first, and then go and help them and wait for the people to get there.”

At the end of the camp, Alexander hopes the students know 911 is there to help.

“One of the biggest things I think the children need to learn is that it’s OK to call, it’s OK to report these things, it’s OK to engage these kinds of services for help,” Alexander said.

Alexander says they do this to impact the students now as well as in the future.