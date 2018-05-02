Local woman served with 3-day eviction notice after requesting help with maintenance work

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — A local woman says she was served a three-day eviction notice from the Humboldt Housing Authority, after requesting help with maintenance issues.

For safety reasons the woman’s name will not be appear in this article.

“It started with the disrespect when calling to request work orders and them not fulfilling those work orders in timely manners,” the woman said.

The woman said for months she has been dealing with unfinished work around the house. “In the laundry room there was a busted pipe and the busted pipe was below the slab of the foundation of the house.”

The problems did not stop there. The woman said a crawl space at the back of the house has not been fixed. Just this past weekend she discovered something moving around in the attic.

“I was afraid that if whatever that is in the attic starts exploring, they’ll come across one of those holes at end up in my house.”

On Monday, April 30, the woman went to the Humboldt Housing Authority requesting another work order. “I was met with blatant un-cooperation and disrespect.”

After she claims she got no answers from HHA, that same day she received a 3 day notice to vacate. In the eviction notice, housing officials claim the woman was aggressive and threatening staff, violating the lease agreement.

“Was I upset? Yes, but it was not in the manner that called for the notice to vacate or the police to be called to the scene.”

According to the document, she has to be out by Thursday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.

“There is a for lack of better word, war on the most vulnerable parts of our community…it stops today,”

The woman said she has already hired a lawyer to combat the eviction notice. As for the Humboldt Housing Authority, officials said their tenants can handle issues without getting the media involved and that they cannot comment on personal information regarding their residents.

The eviction laws in Tennessee depend on what county you are in, but for most eviction processes the landlord should serve the tenant with a 30-day notice.