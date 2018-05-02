Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of persons of interest in car burglaries

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of persons of interest in a series of car burglaries.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tom Mapes says several car burglaries were reported April 25 in two northeast Madison County neighborhoods.

Mapes says the burglaries are believed to have happened between midnight and 4 a.m. in the Fox Ridge and Country Chase Estates neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office released photos of individuals believed to have been involved in the break-ins along with several other individuals.

Mapes says property was stolen out of the unlocked vehicles in those neighborhoods.

If you have information, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).