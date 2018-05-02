Meth lab found in Martin motel room; 4 arrested

1/4 Emmanuel Manning

2/4 Scott Tubbs

3/4 Shawn Morgan

4/4 Dustin Wright







MARTIN, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Tuesday night after an active meth lab was found inside a Martin motel room.

According to a news release, investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and Martin Police Department found the active methamphetamine lab and components inside a room at the Len Haven Motel on Elm Street.

Scott Franklin Tubbs, 27, of Martin, Emmanuel Marcus Manning, 21, of Greenfield, Shawn Morgan, 26, of Martin, and Dustin Lynn Wright, 18, of Martin, are all charged with manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tubbs and Manning are also charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.

The release says chemicals recovered from the scene included an active “one-pot,” or shake-and-bake lab, lye, a gas generator and other items.

The release says digital scales and several pipes were also in the motel room.

A 2000 Jeep Cherokee was seized, and the room has been placed in a quarantine. A state-approved cleanup team will clean the room, and the lab has been picked up by a state meth lab response crew, the release says.