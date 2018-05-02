Monogram Refrigeration in Selmer to double employment

SELMER, Tenn. — Two new production lines at Monogram Refrigeration LLC in Selmer will mean a $9.3 million investment and more than 200 new jobs, according to a news release.

The release says the expansion by GE Appliances, which was announced Wednesday, will mean another 210 jobs at the facility and increase the total employment to about 400 jobs.

The 120,000-square-foot facility was made possible through a partnership between Monogram, the state of Tennessee, McNairy County, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Delta Regional Authority, the release says.

“We are grateful to Monogram for its continued investment in Tennessee and for choosing to grow its footprint in our state,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Monogram has had operations in our state for more than 30 years and I appreciate this world-renowned company for its commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Selmer. I look forward to seeing the company’s future success in our state.”