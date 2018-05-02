Mostly Sunny And Warm Again Today!

Weather Update:

It will be sunny and warm once again today once again. Though there will be a difference from earlier this week. We have dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Remember the dew point temperature is a measure of how much water is in the air, this will make it harder to warm the air, but it also makes it more difficult for your body to cool off! We’re not talking late July/August heat here, but it will be warm and humid!

