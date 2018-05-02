Mugshots : Madison County : 5/01/18 – 5/02/18

1/20 Mark Stegall Criminal impersonation, schedule II & IV drug violations, violation of community corrections

2/20 Natashia Nelson Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/20 Allen Gaskins Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 Anthony Williams Simple domestic assault, vandalism



5/20 Ashley Danault Vandalism

6/20 Brandon Morgan Sex offender registry violations

7/20 Chad Lutrell Sex offender registry violations

8/20 Chivon Robinson Contraband in penal institution



9/20 Christopher Duncan Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

10/20 Darren Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/20 Hannah Thomas Disorderly conduct

12/20 Jarrod Anderson Schedule II drug violations



13/20 Jessica Bishop Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

14/20 Jessica Smith DUI

15/20 Latoya Burton Simple domestic assault

16/20 Michael Patterson Violation of probation



17/20 Raylandus Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/20 Sandra Ware Violation of community corrections

19/20 Summer Gamble Aggravated assault

20/20 Tracey Gray DUI









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.