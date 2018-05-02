Mugshots : Madison County : 5/01/18 – 5/02/18 May 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Mark Stegall Criminal impersonation, schedule II & IV drug violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Natashia Nelson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Allen Gaskins Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Anthony Williams Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Ashley Danault Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Brandon Morgan Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Chad Lutrell Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Chivon Robinson Contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Christopher Duncan Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Darren Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Hannah Thomas Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Jarrod Anderson Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Jessica Bishop Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Jessica Smith DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Latoya Burton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Michael Patterson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Raylandus Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Sandra Ware Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Summer Gamble Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Tracey Gray DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore