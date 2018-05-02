Stray Showers or Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday

Once again, we can call today the hottest day of the year so far with high temperatures back in the middle 80s! Despite the clouds overhead, we stayed dry throughout the day but the humidity has been noticeably higher. Get ready for more of that in the days to come!

TONIGHT

After another hot and humid day in West Tennessee, tonight will likely end up being the warmest night of the year so far. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 60s at the coolest point of the night under partly cloudy skies! There’s a slight chance that a shower or thunderstorm our to our west will have enough steam to stretch into West Tennessee early Thursday morning, but the chance for rain is 20%.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tomorrow will come with a continued chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm especially near the Mississippi River. Once again, highs will be in the middle 80s with muggy conditions. The cold front will continue to come closer to West Tennessee on Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at what our risk for severe weather looks like, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

