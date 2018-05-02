UPDATE: Woman charged after man hit with car in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is now facing charges after a man was hit by a car Monday in north Jackson.

Emily Stedman, 27, is charged with DUI and vehicular assault after police say her car hit a man Monday afternoon on West University Parkway, sending him to the hospital.

The man remains in serious condition.

Police say she smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

We’ll have more on this story this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5.