US Rep. Kustoff visits LyondellBasell Jackson Plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff visited the LyondellBasell Jackson Plant Tuesday.

Kustoff visited to learn more about how the company produces materials that advance solutions in the automotive industry and small household appliances.

“Local manufacturers face a wide range of issues and spending time with the LyondellBasell employees helps me understand those issues,” Congressman Kustoff said in a release. “For too long manufacturing was on the decline in America, I will continue to work hard to ensure manufacturing can thrive here in West Tennessee and across the country.”