1 lane of 45 Bypass at I-40 to be closed Saturday, May 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are getting ready for your weekend, we have a road work announcement that could help your commute.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the left lane of the U.S. 45 Bypass will be closed both north and southbound for concrete ditch paving from Carriage House Drive to Old Hickory Boulevard.

The closure will depend on the weather and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.

