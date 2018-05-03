UPDATE: Nashville mall shooting victim has died; suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a man shot Thursday afternoon at Opry Mills mall has died.

Earlier story:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a person has been shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall and that the shooting suspect is in custody.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall following the gunfire.

Police say the mall, however, is being swept by officers as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department says one patient was taken in critical condition to a hospital. That person’s condition wasn’t known.

Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles are seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted the following Thursday afternoon:

BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018