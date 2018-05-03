Businesses damaged in Martin crash

MARTIN, Tenn. — Three businesses were damaged and a woman was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Martin.

Martin police say a 90-year-old woman hit several objects in the area of 207 South Lindell Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the woman lost control of her Dodge Caliber and hit the storefront at Southern Ink on South Lindell Street.

Police say she then headed back toward Lindell Street, hitting an ornamental lamp post, went across the parking area at WK&T at 207 S. Lindell, and destroyed a brick column and stopped on the sidewalk.

The lamp post fell, hitting an unattended vehicle parked on the west side of the street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.