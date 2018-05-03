Church holds “God is Greater than Cancer” prayer service during National Day of Prayer

JACKSON, Tenn.–On the National Day of Prayer, many congregations and organizations are coming together to commemorate it in a unique way.

Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson held its first ever,”God is Greater than Cancer” prayer service, Thursday night.

Church representatives said they had a vision to dedicate this service to a significant issue in the community.

That issue being cancer.

“What also helped me through my journey and my walk through the cancer is, in Joshua. It says be bold and courageous and do not be afraid. The Lord is with you and he’s going to be with you wherever you go,” said cancer survivor, Debbie Duck.

The service, also hosted by the American Cancer Society included prayer, song, and testimony from cancer survivors.

Representatives also invite you to join them for Relay for Life, Friday. The kick-off is at 6 p.m. in downtown Jackson.