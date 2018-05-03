City adds new traffic signal at North Highland, Campbell intersection

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new kind of traffic signal at one busy Jackson intersection.

Workers activated a new traffic signal overnight Wednesday at North Highland Avenue and Campbell Street.

The new signal will include Jackson’s first flashing yellow turn arrow.

The flashing arrow allows drivers to turn instead of having to wait for the next green arrow.

We’re told studies show the flashing yellow turn arrow makes it easy for motorists to understand and helps increase traffic flow.