Drivers can now get licenses renewed at McNairy Co. Clerk’s Office

SELMER, Tenn. — McNairy County and the state of Tennessee have teamed up to help West Tennessee drivers.

“Citizens in the county are able to renew their licenses and do most of the functions they would do at a driver services center,” Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey said.

They decided on the McNairy County Clerk’s Office after realizing there was no driver services center nearby.

“We want our driver services centers to be a place where the complicated issues are handled,” Purkey said. “So in order to have a good environment for the customer, we have partnerships.”

Commissioner Purkey along with McNairy County Mayor Ronnie Brooks spoke with some of the workers about the new service.

They all were excited about the new partnership.

“As a county we try to provide as many services for our county services as we can,” Brooks said. “And this is just a convenience for them instead of having to travel to another county to get this process.”

Commissioner Purkey says people feel more comfortable going to their local courthouse or government buildings already, so it just makes sense to have this service there.

You can get your license renewed at the McNairy County Clerk’s Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.