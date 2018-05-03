Eddie T. “Pete” Page

Eddie T. “Pete” Page, age 86 of Erin, TN formerly of Paris passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at Houston County Community Hospital in Erin. His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Burial of cremated remains will be in Bevil Cemetery at a later date.

Eddie T. “Pete” Page was born April 17, 1932 in Henry County, TN to the late Thomas Rice Page and the late Ruth Cordelia Dunlap Page. On January 8, 2000 he married Deborah Page and she survives in Erin, TN. He is also survived by two daughters: Janet Page Kilhefner of Buchanan, TN and Jeanne Paschall of Paris, TN; three grandchildren: Adam Christopher Wilson, Dustin Paschall, and Jayne Paschall; and one great grandchild, Marissa Wilson.