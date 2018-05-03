Gary Edwards Bridges (Duck)

Gary Edwards Bridges (Duck) was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on April 28, 1963 to Lee and Joyce Bridges who both preceded him in death. On the afternoon of April 27, 2018, God saw fit to call His child home. Funeral arrangements will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Baskerville Funeral Home Humboldt, TN.

Gary graduated from North Side High School in 1982. He then pursued a Business degree at Indiana University. Gary often said that his college years held some of his best memories.

While living in Ft. Wayne, Gary met and married Ruby Jean Carmichael.. They later moved to Memphis, TN. While there he and Jean pursued many business ventures together. One of their passions was providing outreach to under privileged youth and families. Gary and Jean were life partners and best friends until her death in June 2017.

Gary had many hobbies and activities that he enjoyed. He was an avid fisherman and loved to shoot pool. One of his favorite past times was training his dog Torch to play Frisbee, jump hurdles, and fetch his slippers. Gary loved the 8-time Conference Champions & 6-time Super Bowl Champions THE Pittsburg Steelers. He always looked forward to a good game of spades and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to cook and he loved to eat (Beef roast and greens were his favorites).

He leaves to celebrate his life three sisters, Rochelle (Kevin) Conway of Humboldt, TN, NeChelle (John) Williams of Dora, AL and Gloria (Lloyd) Rakestraw of Ft. Wayne, IN; three brothers, Kwinsi (Zidia) Bridges of Byram, MS, Jeremy Bridges of Hollywood, CA and Charles Andres of Ft. Wayne, IN; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

Baskerville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.