Hundreds come out for annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people turned out Thursday morning for the 11th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

“It’s one of my favorite events that takes place in our city because we have people from all denominations, all races and ethnic groups. They come here to worship,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson Area Ministerial Association, or JAMA, and was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“We’re just trying to come together and express that the church is in unity,” organizer and president of JAMA Jereme Smith said.

Smith, who is the senior pastor at New Life Church, says it’s more than filling up on food.

“Come away today being fed, but knowing the bigger issue in life is being filled internally from our savior Jesus Christ,” Smith said.

From ministers in the community to students, it was an event for everyone.

“Prayer to me is very, very vital,” Lane College student Kadarius Scott said.

Scott says having a voice in the community is important.

“When the younger people have a seat at the table, they can have a voice and help make decisions. They have a voice when they have a seat at the table,” Scott said.

The theme of the day was unity.

“I hope they take away the spirit of unity, because then we could get so much done in a cooperative and a unified manner,” Mayor Gist said.

“No arguing, no bickering and fighting,” Scott said. “You can agree to disagree, but at the end of the day, everyone is holding hands and not bashing each other.”